3 Triangle trauma centers would support each other in mass shooting event



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — In the Triangle, there are three level-one trauma centers, UNC, Duke and WakeMed.

UNC’s hospital is on standby in the event of a mass shooting.

“We always are a little bit in that mode of ‘OK if the worst were to happen, how are we going to respond?’ ” said Dalton Sawyer, the director of emergency preparedness for UNC.

He says a response is a team effort, with the help of Duke and WakeMed if necessary.

“All it takes is a phone call from us, and they understand that we’re in distress, they need to step up and assist us, and to be honest with you, we’d do the same thing for them,” he said.

When the first call comes in after a mass shooting, the staff will start preparing to make sure they have everything they need to take care of the patients.

“Things such as beds, medicines, medical supplies, as well as victim and survival support,” said Sawyer.

More than 500 people were injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Sawyer says numbers are not a concern when crews are fighting to save lives.

“We have to keep our eyes on the big picture,” he said. “In other words, we can’t get so focused on the information that’s being directly fed to us.”

Instead, Sawyer says, the hospital would be focused on treating every patient and calling for backup if needed.