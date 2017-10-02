Aqua NC works to find source of water outage in Raleigh neighborhoods

Related Coverage Aqua NC testing ‘dirty’ water in Wake Forest neighborhood



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Contractors for Aqua North Carolina spent Monday trying to find out what caused the water to stop flowing in two North Raleigh neighborhoods.

More than 800 customers had little to no water pressure for several days.

It didn’t take long for people to notice a problem.

“When it first started, the pressure was down that was the main problem that was 3 or 4 days ago,” said Keith Prillman who lives in one of the affected neighborhoods.

Homeowners were told to stop washing their cars and to boil their water.

“They gave everybody a 40 pack of water when they were worried about the water quality but they’ve since had it tested and let us know there’s no more bacteria so it’s good to drink,” Prillman said.

Aqua NC, who operates the wells in the neighborhoods, is still trying figure out why the problem happened.

“We started to mobilize geologist, engineers, and some of our Aqua professionals to better understand exactly what happened,” said Aqua NC President Shannon Becker. “We’re going to look at the wells, asses what the capacity allowance and hopefully find a way to increase the capacity to meet the demands on a normal basis out there.”

Becker says the lack of rain and amount of water being used didn’t help the situation.

But they have a temporary fix. They hooked up with the City of Raleigh’s water supply.

Aqua NC says it does not know when the problem will be fixed.

“We understand the frustration of our customers, we really are trying to do everything we can as quickly as we can to return them to service,” Becker said.

He says Aqua will be paying for the use of Raleigh city water.