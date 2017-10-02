Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky to debut vs. Vikings, AP sources say

By Published:
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 28: Mitchell Trubisky #10 and Mike Glennon #8 of the Chicago Bears warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a try.

A person familiar with the situation says the No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games. The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

It’s hardly a surprise that the Bears (1-3) will go with Trubisky considering how badly Glennon has struggled.

He has five interceptions and three lost fumbles. He got picked off twice, lost a fumble on a sack and had another snap ricochet off his knee for a lost fumble in Thursday’s 35-14 loss at Green Bay.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s