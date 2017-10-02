Coast Guard rescues 3 from stranded boat at NC coast

HOBUCKEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Coast Guard rescued three people after a 19-foot boat ran out of gas Sunday night in Styron Creek near the town of Sealevel.

A woman notified the Coast Guard at about 7 p.m. Sunday to say that her husband, her son and her son’s friend had gone out in a boat, but had not returned as their float plan had indicated they would.

As Coast Guard personnel searched in a 45-foot boat, the father fired a flare, which the searchers saw. They found the trio aboard the boat, which was in a marsh. The Coast Guard members towed the boat to a nearby private dock where family members were waiting.

“This is a good example of how filing a float plan and having up to date safety equipment can make all the difference,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aram Chaghatzbanian, boat crew member on the case. “Upon seeing their flare, our crew was able to immediately locate and rescue these individuals and get them back to their families.”

For more information on how to fill out a float plan, click here.