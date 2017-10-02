Concerts continue in Raleigh despite mass shooting in Vegas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two concerts went on Monday evening, despite the mass shooting in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater hosted the Head and the Heart and Kesha performed at the Ritz.

There are several open-air venues in the Triangle. Red Hat stands out because it’s downtown, close to several high-rise buildings.

“I’m trying to live in the wake of not letting terror stop just life,” Jaclyn Kantor, a concertgoer from Elon said.

People at the concert said the mass shooting in Las Vegas was top of mind, but they weren’t letting it stop them.

“Maybe a little bit when I found out it happened but you got to go on with life,” Arthur Nebel, a concertgoer from Raleigh said.

Lindsay Saint Clair from Apex brought her three kids.

“I was kind of bummed that it was their first concert and it was like ‘good morning, this is the news and we’re going to the concert tonight’ but I feel like it was a singular incident,” Saint Clair said.

Red Hat holds just under 6,000 people — significantly smaller than the venue in Las Vegas.

But it’s also surrounded by high-rise buildings.

“You wonder about what might happen but not really. I always feel safe when I’m here,” Nancy Campbell, a concertgoer from Raleigh said.

“Especially for this venue, its always had a very great security presence. Almost every corner there’s been a police officer ever since I’ve been here. I’ve been to quite a few concerts,” Myles Jones, a concertgoer from Holly Springs said.

CBS North Carolina spotted security checking people and their bags as they entered the venue.

Red Hat Amphitheater is owned and operated by the city of Raleigh. Raleigh Police are in charge of security.

But they declined to say, what if any additional security measures they were taking Monday night or going forward.