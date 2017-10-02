Cool weather continues for the start of the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —It was a chilly start to October, with Sunday morning lows in the upper 40s across the Triangle. It was the first time in the 40s since May 14th. It was bright and dry on Sunday with high pressure anchored to our northeast. That high will stay in control of our weather for the work week.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 71 after a morning low of 48; and Fayetteville had a high of 75 after a morning low of 52. The normal high this time of year is 77 with a normal low of 56.

Monday will be a tad bit milder with highs in the middle 70s. By Thursday, we will warm into the lower 80s and by Friday many areas will reach the middle 80s as the skies will stay bright and dry.

A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will start to move northeast over the upcoming weekend and more clouds will be around on Sunday with a chance of a shower.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. The overnight low will be 51. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and nice. The high will be 75; winds will be east around 5 mph.

Monday Night will be clear and cool. The overnight low will be 52. Winds will be light out of the east.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 76. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 78; after a morning low of 55.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 58.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and warm. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 59.

Saturday will be partly sunny. The high will be 83, after a morning low of near 60.

Next Sunday will become mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be near 80, after a morning low of 63. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

