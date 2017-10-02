Critical Fayetteville shelter closed by Matthew could reopen soon



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville homeless shelter forced to close after Hurricane Matthew is still shut down one year after the storm. But that could change in the next two months.

From the outside it doesn’t look like there’s anything wrong with the shelter, but the Salvation Army says it’s what happened to the inside that left the shelter locked up for a year, leaving homeless families with no where to turn.

“I sleep on that porch right there, me and my girl does,” said Samuel Johnson.

He’s been sleeping on the front porch of a vacant house, for the last three months.

“She can’t even get into no shelter, she got banned from one of the shelters already, and I don’t want her to stay there, and then I got to stay in a man’s shelter, (but) I want to be with her, and they ain’t got it like that, ” said Johnson.

The Salvation Army facility was one of the few family shelters that housed both men and women.

CBS North Carolina asked Salvation Army officials what they tell families that don’t have anywhere else to go.

“We have tried to solidify other resources, other referrals, and there are times we find ourselves catching everybody,” said Salvation Army Capt. Matt Trantham.

CBS North Carolina asked why it’s taken so long to get the shelter back open.

“It’s taken a long time to finish simply because we had a lot of things going on right after the storm, we had to ensure the residents were taken care of, we had to ensure the restoration was done properly,” said Trantham.

He says the restoration is almost done, and the building now about two months from opening back up to help about 60 homeless families get off the streets.

Salvation Army officials say their goal is to have the building back open by Dec. 1.