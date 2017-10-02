Dad grief-stricken after NC daughter and wife killed in crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A father who had just moved to Columbus County 10 days ago to be with his wife and kids is grief-stricken.

On Thursday, Rebecca Roberts, 30, of Riegelwood, was traveling west on N.C. 11 in a red passenger car when she pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer that was traveling north on N.C. 87. The tractor-trailer slammed into the car on its driver side pushing the vehicle into a ditch.

Rebecca and her 8-year-old daughter Constance died in the crash, her 7-year-old son Gabriel survived.

Sunday, WECT spoke with John Roberts, the father of the children and wife to Rebecca. Gabriel remains hospitalized but in good spirits.

On Sunday he was enjoying a cheeseburger dinner and playing video games. His father says he remembers nothing about the crash.

“I am still waiting for my wife and my daughter to come back to me, I have no idea how to cope with this,” said Roberts.

Roberts had recently moved to Columbus County from Florida to be closer to his three children. He was at home with his 4-year-old son Adam when he heard news of the crash.

RELATED: NC dad and son share tragic connection in pair of deadly crashes

“This was my chance to have my family. I sold everything I owned to make it here, and now two-thirds of my family are gone,” Roberts said as tears poured down his face.

He said Rebecca was strong in faith and one of the most grounded individuals.

“It’s gonna be hard without her, she showed me where the light is, I will remember her and Constance every day through my son,” he said.

He said his daughter Constance who went by Connie-Bear was the life of the party.

“Constance was the perfect match of me and her mother she was as book smart, incredibly inquisitive and talkative,” he said.

Copyright 2017 WECT All Rights Reserved