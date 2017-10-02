Elderly NC man dies in workshop fire after trying to light wood stove

MONROE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in a workshop contained in a shed.

News outlets report 75-year-old Chester Lynn Eubanks was killed Sunday morning while attempting to light a wood stove using a flammable liquid in the shed. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that some of the liquid spilled on Eubanks, who was unable to extinguish the fire before suffering fatal injuries.

Deputies have ruled his death an accident.

The sheriff’s office says that he used a motorized scooter for a disability. Deputies say the fire caused minimal damage to the building.

Eubanks’ wife suffered burns to her hands while trying to help her husband.

