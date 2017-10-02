Elderly NC man dies in workshop fire after trying to light wood stove

By Published:

MONROE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in a workshop contained in a shed.

News outlets report 75-year-old Chester Lynn Eubanks was killed Sunday morning while attempting to light a wood stove using a flammable liquid in the shed. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that some of the liquid spilled on Eubanks, who was unable to extinguish the fire before suffering fatal injuries.

Deputies have ruled his death an accident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The sheriff’s office says that he used a motorized scooter for a disability. Deputies say the fire caused minimal damage to the building.

Eubanks’ wife suffered burns to her hands while trying to help her husband.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s