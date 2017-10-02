FEMA unfreezes $110 million for Hurricane Matthew recovery in NC

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – A total of $110 million in FEMA funds for North Carolina that were frozen following hurricanes Maria and Irma are now available again, according to Rep. Robert Pittenger’s office.

“FEMA protocol freezes long-term projects immediately after major disasters to ensure enough cash on hand to meet life-threatening needs,” explained Pittenger. “This is why President Trump and I fought to pass Hurricane Harvey funding on September 6th and full-year funding for FEMA on September 14th. There were some who attempted to score political points on those votes, but the responsible decision was to fund FEMA and enable North Carolina’s recovery to continue.”