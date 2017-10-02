Fire destroys home on NC island

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Fire Marshal says a Sunday afternoon fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home on Harkers Island.

The incident happened just after 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Island Road.

Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis tells WNCT that a neighbor noticed flames coming from the home and called 911.

When firefighters arrived smoke and flames could be seen coming from the northern part of the home.

The owner of the home was not living there at the time. The owner told emergency crews that the home was under renovation.

Lewis says it appears the fire started in the kitchen.