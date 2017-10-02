Friends remember woman killed in NC crash that killed 5: ‘She would light up a room’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Five people are dead after the driver of a stolen car ran a red light and crashed into another car Saturday night.

On Sunday, Greensboro police released the names of the people killed in the crash.

The three people in the stolen car were Deshon Manuel, 42, Theresa Kingcade, 34, and Bruce Hunt, 30. The driver of the other car was Stephanie Warshauer, 32. Her passenger was 29-year-old Alyssa Bolick.

WFMY News 2 spoke with friends of Stephanie Warshauer who are grieving.

“She was totally innocent, totally innocent,” said Rabbi Fred Guttman of Temple Emanuel. “Stephanie was a young woman that had lots and lots of friends. She was just filled with smiles, was always upbeat. She had her whole life ahead of her.”

Rabbi Guttman has known Stephanie Warshauer most of her life. She was an active member of his temple. He says that before the crash, Stephanie had spent her Saturday observing Yom Kippur.

“And on the holiest day of the Jewish year, that this would happen is just unbelievable,” Guttman said. “She spent almost the entire day at Temple on Saturday, including going to a service where we said special prayers for those we’ve lost. Which in her case was her mother who just recently passed away.”

Guttman said Stephanie’s father lives in Charlotte and is working on plans for a funeral.

“This was a wonderful, wonderful young woman and we will miss her. We are really hurting as a community because we loved her so much,” Guttman added.

