Girl, 2, found face-down in Spring Lake pool has died, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old girl who was found face-down in a Spring Lake pool on Thursday has died, police said Monday.

She was discovered about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a pool in the 300 block of Lee Street.

The girl did not have a pulse when she was found, but she was revived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She died over the weekend, after being taken off life support, police said.

Medical officials ruled her death an accidental drowning, police said.

Police also said that they have not uncovered any evidence of foul play, but that the death investigation has not yet concluded.

The girl was with her father at a grandmother’s house when the incident occurred, police said.