Gun shop owner: Vegas shooter ‘didn’t set off any alarms’

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KTVX)- The owner of a gun store in St. George told KTVX’s Lauren Matthias he once sold a gun to the Las Vegas shooter.

Chris Michel owner of Dixie GunWorx from Las Vegas “I recognized him immediately…he’s been in my store…we sold him a shotgun.”

Michel said the suspect came into his store at the beginning of 2017.

“He talked about how he just moved cloer to where we are,” said Michel. “He said he was visiting local firearms shops.”

Michel said he takes down information on people who come into his shop as a precaution. “If I can get information on them that makes me feel sketchy about them, then I can know one guy to watch,” he said. “[Paddock] didn’t set off any alarms, I didn’t think there was a problem with him. He came in, he wanted a firearm, he knew exactly what he was looking for. He just wanted a shotgun,” Michel said.

Michel said he was relieved apparently none of his weapons were used in the shooting.

Police in Mesquite, Nevada, where Paddock lived, also said they never had any run-ins with him.

Police said the gunman fired on the crowd of about 22,000 people from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds.

Authorities searched his home Monday and found weapons and ammunition, but Mesquite police spokesman Quinn Averett did not give details. Averett didn’t know how long Paddock had lived in the area.