Hope Mills ex-husband charged with murder of missing woman, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The ex-husband of a Fayetteville woman missing more than two months has been charged in her death, officials say.

Heather Carter, 28, was shot early July 12 near the Zip-N-Mart at 2413 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville police said.

Carter was unable to get into a car with another woman who was also shot during the incident. Police said her ex-husband kidnapped her after the shooting.

Police announced Monday that, after weeks of being unable to locate Carter, they have charged Jimmy Lee Proffitt II, 28, with first-degree murder. Police said Monday that there is evidence that connects Proffitt with Carter’s death.

Proffitt, of Hope Mills, was already jailed at the Cumberland County Detention Center in connection with the shooting. He is now held without bond on the murder charge.

Days after the shooting police searched a “secluded” area in Hope Mills in an unsuccessful bid to find Carter.

Detectives had learned that Proffitt had been to the area at the back of the Village Green and East Hampton neighborhoods in the hours after the July 12 shooting, authorities said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Heather Carter to come forward “and assist with bringing some closure to her family.”

Information can be given to Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-8630 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).