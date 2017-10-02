John Deere dealership official slain at home, Vance County sheriff says

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A John Deere dealership board member was shot and killed outside his Henderson home early Monday morning, Vance County Sheriff Peter White said.

John Thomas “Tommy” Ellington’s death in the 1200 block of Stewart Farm Road was reported about 6 a.m., the sheriff said.

Ellington’s body was found by his wife. Deputies believe she was inside the home as the killing happened just outside, White said.

It appears possible that the killing happened during a robbery, he said.

Ellington was on the board of Quality Equipment, which owns more than a dozen dealerships across the state.