Mercedes thief left note warning victim not to call cops, Chatham County officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A car thief left a note behind warning the victim not to call police – but the plan didn’t work.

The victim whose Mercedes Benz S-class sedan was stolen instead called authorities and the thief was jailed, Chatham County officials say.

The incident happened on August 16 when the 2000 Mercedes S430 was stolen from the Serenity Hill Circle area of the Briar Chapel community, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The suspect left a note at the crime scene warning the victim not to call police to report the theft,” deputies said.

Later, the stolen car was spotted by deputies near Bynum along U.S. Highway 15-501.

After a car chase, the suspect fled on foot.

Deputies said they identified the suspect as Tucker Chelly Frey, 22, of Stoneybrook Court in Boone.

Frey is charged with one felony count of larceny of a motor vehicle, two felony counts of possession of stolen property, two felony counts of larceny of chose in action, two counts of communicating threats, one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property, and one count of larceny.

He was held on a $20,000 secured bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 23 in Chatham County District Court.

