NC man critical after he’s shot multiple times

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) –- The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning and sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Rolling Meadow Drive, off of Harmony Grove Road, in Nebo.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken by EMS to Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville and is currently in critical condition.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No charges have been filed at this time.