NC pair charged after meth, guns and cash found in home, deputies say

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were charged after Moore County deputies found meth, three guns and more than $550 cash in a Cameron home last week, officials say.

The bust happened on Thursday when the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Shelly Lane in Cameron, deputies say.

During the search of the home, deputies seized 61 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 15 dosage units of Diazepam a schedule IV controlled-substance, two grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia, deputies said in a news release.

Three firearms and $569 in cash was also found, officials said.

James Christopher Collins, 47, of the home was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, the felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of up to half an ounce marijuana and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Ray Woody, 35, of the 4100 block of Center Church Road in Sanford was charged with: possession with the intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled-substance, possession of up to half an ounce marijuana and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collins was held on a $200,000 secured bond while Woody was held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Both are set to appear in court on Oct. 10.