NC pizza delivery driver robbed of cash and food by men in Halloween costumes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department is investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

New Bern Police say a pizza delivery driver reported two men approached the pizza worker and demanded money near Red Robin Lane. The suspects then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects then ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash and the pizzas.

Police say the two men were wearing Halloween costumes with masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bern Police Department at (252) 633-2020 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

