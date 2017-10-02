NC teen gunned down in recliner during ‘dispute about a girl,’ officials say

NEWTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man who was shot in the head through a window while sitting in a recliner in a North Carolina home.

News outlets report 23-year-old Jeffery Douglas Brittain, of Maiden, was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with felony murder in the Thursday night death of 19-year-old Justin Tyler Smith.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies believe the slaying was “over a dispute about a girl.”

Catawba County Sheriff Coy Reid said Smith’s body was discovered when a man coming to the Newton home to cut the grass Friday afternoon found a bullet hole in the window.

Brittain appeared in court Monday morning and was told he could face the death penalty if convicted, WBTV reported.

The TV station also reported that Brittain was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after Smith was shot in the head with a shotgun blast.

Authorities told WBTV that the victim and suspect did not know each other, however, the connection between them is a 17-year-old girl.