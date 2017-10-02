Raleigh, Wake County leaders confident in concert security following Las Vegas attack



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday night, people will gather at downtown Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater for a The Head and the Heart concert.

City leaders won’t talk specifics about security but want people to know they have confidence in their security and want people to feel safe.

But it’s hard not to think about what happened in Las Vegas.

“We look for intel,” said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. “We look for ways to prevent something like this from happening. But, it’s hard.”

Harrison told CBS North Carolina law enforcement will look at the Las Vegas shooting and will evaluate if any security changes should happen locally.

The sheriff’s office is not in charge of security at a venue like the Red Hat Amphitheater, it’s a city venue. But the sheriff’s office coordinates with different agencies and does handle security for a venue like the North Carolina State Fair.

“I ask the public, if you see something that doesn’t look right, call us,” said Harrison. “That way we can check into it.”

“The city is always updating all of their emergency responses,” said Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane. “They’re always updating all of our precautions.”

McFarlane said it is too early to tell what, if any, changes there will be with security measures here locally. City leaders say their top priority is the safety of their guests and, while they won’t talk specifics, Raleigh leaders are confident in the security at the amphitheater.

“I think it’s important that we keep living our lives,” said McFarlane.

A message Harrison echoed.

“We have got to keep going,” said Harrison. “I know sometimes it’s scary for parents to let their kids go to some of these concerts, but if we give in to them (those who conduct the attacks), then they’ve won.”