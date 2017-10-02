Roy Williams’ Fast Break Against Cancer marks 13th year

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people packed the Dean Dome ON Monday for the 13th annual Roy Williams’ Fast Break Against Cancer.

It’s an event that’s raised more than $2 million for cancer care and research at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Orange County Judge Carl Fox says he’ll never forget the day his doctor told him he had three months left to live.

“It was probably one of the worst days of my life,” Fox said. “I just was stunned and I didn’t realize how serious it was until people around me were acting like it was really a death sentence. I spent many nights by myself crying.”

Fox decided to fight. A bone marrow donation saved his life, and he just celebrated two years in remission. He says events like this one are key to saving the lives of others battling cancer.