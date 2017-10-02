SBI says 1 killed in Robeson County standoff, trooper shot in vest

PARKTON, N.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – The SBI and deputies with the Robeson County continue their investigation into a weekend shootout involving a sheriff’s deputy that left one man.

As of Monday at noon, agents were still on scene after a standoff that began mid-afternoon Sunday.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, Robeson County deputies and State Highway Patrol troopers were performing a welfare check on Kevin Anthony Battaglia, 33, at his home near Parkton, but he began shooting as the law enforcement officers arrived, then barricaded himself inside the home and continued firing.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said a deputy had been stuck outside a house, which is near Church Street in the Parkton area, for about an hour while there was heavy gunfire.

Battaglia was fatally shot when officers returned fire, the SBI said.

One trooper was shot in his safety vest, but was uninjured, authorities said.

During the incident, an armored vehicle was deployed in the neighborhood.

Nathanial Solomon has lived in his Parkton home for nearly a decade.

“It’s a nice peaceful neighborhood to live in,” he said.

Solomon, who is also a town commissioner, said he called his neighbor a friend that came to him in a time of need.

“It just seems like something happened to him last Sunday. He stopped over here and he was in a bad, very bad way,” Solomon told CBS North Carolina.

He said the two then prayed together, and added, “His words to me was that he wanted to get God’s message out, and no one was helping him do that.”

Just a week later, officers in tactical gear and armed with rifles surrounded Solomon’s neighbor’s house.

“I was horrified,” he said.

During the several hour standoff, Solomon’s house was hit with multiple bullets.

He said his family is OK and the neighborhood will eventually be, too.

“As horrifying as it looks or sounds, you still have to rebuild, put yourself back together and try to move on,” Solomon said.

Monday morning, neighbors came to the Solomon’s house with tools and wood and helped put up temporary windows in the place of the ones that had been shot out.