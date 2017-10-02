Student’s tweet draws outrage at New York community college



BRIGHTON, NY (WCMH) — In less than 140 characters, a student has caused an uproar at a New York community college.

According to YNN Rochester, officials at Monroe Community College were notified of a tweet posted by a current student. The tweet in question read, “Shout out to the n***** at MCC who vandalized my confederate flag. You’ll be a white man’s property soon enough. Give Trump time.”

The tweet quickly went viral, forcing the college to release a statement denouncing racism.

“I think everyone who saw that tweet found it offensive,” MCC President Anne Kress told YNN Rochester. “The reality is this student was posting from a personal account, has freedom of speech and has the right to say what he wishes to say, but we also have a right as an institution that says that’s not MCC’s value.”

MCC said the student will not be reprimanded, but the administration hopes the student will speak with the school’s chief diversity officer to learn how social media can impact lives and the importance of diversity.

However, many current students and alumni want to see the student face some sort of consequence.

“I feel for your property, but that type of response was not warranted,” said MCC alum Omar Hossain.

The student has since deleted the post from Twitter.