Teen girl killed, 2 others critically injured while helping man on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was killed and two people were critically injured after getting hit by a car while standing on Interstate 40 Sunday night, Raleigh police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Teen girl dies in crash on I-40 in Raleigh, 2 critically injured

The collision occurred on I-40 near Rock Quarry Road just before 7:30 p.m. when three people were standing on the interstate assisting a driver who was having a medical emergency, according to a police crash report.

According to the report, the operator of a 2001 Nissan sedan was stopped in the second lane of the interstate and was unconscious and having a medical emergency. Two passengers exited the vehicle and attempted to help the driver. The passengers, according to the report, were Tesla Hill, 16, of High Point, and Jessica Templeton, 16, of Kenly.

A second vehicle, operated by Phillip Maurice Campbell, 45, of Durham, pulled in front of the stopped Nissan and got out of his car to also provide help to the driver.

All three people who exited their vehicles were standing at the driver’s side door attempting to assist the unconscious driver, the report states.

While standing at the door, the three people were hit by a 2015 Ford sedan that was heading west on the road.

The report shows that the driver of the Ford did not reduce their speed before plowing into the three pedestrians. Police note in the report that the stopped vehicle with the man suffering the medical emergency did not have any headlights or hazard lights on. Campbell’s car, which was in front of the parked Nissan, did have hazard lights on, video from the scene shows.

It’s estimated that the three pedestrians were struck by the Ford at approximately 60 mph.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Templeton and Campbell were transported to WakeMed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ford is not currently facing any charges and was not injured in the crash. The man who had the medical emergency was not injured as a result of the crash.

The interstate was closed near Rock Quarry Road and eastbound Interstate 440 near Poole Road was also closed as a result of the crash.

The roads reopened just after 12:45 a.m. Monday.