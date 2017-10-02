Tennessee man among 58 killed in Las Vegas concert attack

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – A man from West Tennessee was among the 58 people killed in the mass shooting at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Registered Nurse Sonny Melton, 29, was with his wife, Dr. Heather Gulish Melton, at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, NBC4 sister station WKRN-TV confirms.
Dr. Gulish Melton posted on Facebook that she lost her “true love and knight in shining armor” and asked for time. She was with her husband when the gunman opened fire. She was not injured.
Dr. Gulish Melton described the attack as horrific, adding “words cannot describe what happened last night.”
Melton was a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Las Vegas Mass Shooting x
