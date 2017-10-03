2 indecent exposures incidents reported near Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — News about two reported indecent exposure cases is spreading in Durham’s Trinity Park neighborhood as people share the information weeks after the incidents.

“Everywhere you need to watch where you’re going these days, unfortunately,” said Rose Gaglardi who lives in a different part of Durham, but came to The Trinity Park Tuesday with several young children.

“Keep an eye out. Watch your kids,” said Gaglardi, who added that she runs a daycare.

About a block away from the park on Watts Street, on the evening of Sept. 18, a woman told police a man in a red pickup truck pulled up to her as she walked home.

She said he was touching himself, but she tried not to pay attention, according to police.

Then, four days later, a woman says a man asked her about the weather around 3 p.m., then walked into the park and began touching himself in front of her and her children.

She said he rode a green motorized scooter.

“I’m so sorry that the children are exposed to something like this because that’s not fair,” said Gil Wheless, who lives near the park.

“We would never have thought that anything would have happened here. So, I’m sort of stunned actually because we do keep up a very nice park,” he said.

Rev. Jeanette Stokes did not express any concerns about safety, despite living next to the park.

“I think that this sort of behavior is a form of mental illness. What concerns me more is people with guns on the street here and in Las Vegas,” she said.

Gaglardi also mentioned the contrast of the crime with violence, such as the mass killing in Las Vegas.

“Well, considering what happened yesterday, it’s minor, but it should all be taken into perspective,” she said.

The suspect descriptions vary in the indecent exposure reports. In one case, the witness described a man in his 30s. In the other case, the witness described a man in his 50s. Hair color also varied.

“People always are using Trinity Avenue going through Durham. You can get a lot of funny people, but that’s really unfortunate that this happened twice,” Wheless said.

Stokes said, “I think this is not appropriate behavior, obviously, for a park, for children, for parents to observe. I do not believe that people who are exhibitionists are dangerous. They are more of a nuisance.”

Durham Police said they do not have any suspects at this point.