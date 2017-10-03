47 firearms found in 3 locations, including Vegas gunman’s hotel room, officials say

Semiautomatic rifle
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2013, file photo, an employee of North Raleigh Guns demonstrates how a "bump" stock works at the Raleigh, N.C., shop. The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, attached what is called a "bump-stock" to two of his weapons, in effect converting semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic ones. (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — Authorities said Tuesday night in a news conference that they had recovered 47 firearms from three locations, including the Las Vegas hotel room where gunman Stephen Paddock fired from and killed 59 people Sunday night.

The firearms included, rifles, shotguns and pistols, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Jill Schneider at the news conference in Las Vegas.

Also during the news conference, Las Vegas officials announced Paddock, 64, hid two cameras in the hallway “so the suspect could watch as security approached the room.”

A thrid camera that Braddock could monitor was mounted in a peephole.

Schneider said they found 12 “bump stocks” in Braddock’s hotel room. Those devices can allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic gunfire.

During the news conference, authorities gave a timeline for how long Braddock fired shots Sunday night into a large crowd at a country music festival.

The first call about shots fired came in at 10:08 p.m. and the suspect stopped firing at 10:19 p.m., officials said.

Clark County deputies also said during the news conference that photos and video of Braddock’s hotel room that was leaked earlier Tuesday were authentic.

“We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of those photos,” a deputy said.

