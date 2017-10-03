After Las Vegas, Gov. Cooper calls for expanded background checks



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After what he called a “horrific, senseless tragedy in Las Vegas,” Gov. Roy Cooper has called for expanded background checks for gun purchases.

“People are very frustrated with gun violence, and we have to do what we can to stop it,” he told CBS North Carolina on Tuesday. “I think it’s pretty clear that we need some policy changes, and we need people of good will to come together and figure out the best way to do that.”

Cooper called for open discussion of gun control regulations, including in Congress.

“Expanded background checks may or may not have helped in this situation, but we do need to do that,” he said. “We need better healthcare coverage, making sure that mental health is emphasized.”

A gunman opened fire on a country concert in Las Vegas late Sunday, killing 59 and wounding more than 500. It is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.