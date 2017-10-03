Beware of fake donation sites for Las Vegas victims



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The tragedy in Las Vegas has brought out both the best of us as a nation and the worst of us.

On the worst side – scammers immediately began to seize on the horrific shooting as a way to steal your money.

CBS North Carolina has researched some of what’s out there to get answers for you about what’s legit and what’s not regarding donations to Las Vegas Victims.

Social media plays a prominent role these days in any major incident like the Las Vegas shooting.

Not only do people get information quickly through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, but the scammers can use those sites to quickly set up shop to tug on your heartstrings in order to empty your wallet.

Facebook is fertile ground for cyber scammers.

Here’s an example.

Within hours after the shooting, a page showed up on Facebook.

It solicited donations to a bitcoin wallet. That donation link was a fake and has since been taken offline.

But, Facebook isn’t the only place where scammers are lurking.

Lots of crowdsourcing scams are popping up – BEWARE!

The only certified and legit fundraising site on GoFundMe was set up by Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak and the local sheriff.

Right now, GoFundMe is highlighting the Las Vegas victims fund site at the top of its page.

The fund has already raised several million dollars.

Another legitimate site is the National Compassion Fund which is run by the National Center For Victims Of Crime.

A number of years ago, The National Center for Victims of Crime was approached by victims of past mass casualty crimes to partner with them to establish a “National Compassion Fund” to support victims of future mass casualty crimes.

The organization says “having a single, trusted fund spares victims the burden of negotiating with a wide range of ad hoc funds and charities while they are trying to recover and rebuild their lives.”

The Fund says it also “preserves the intent of donors who want to know that their gift is going directly to those harmed and will not be used for other purposes.”

The National Compassion Fund promises 100 percent of the donations go to the victims.

Their GuideStar report gives them a Gold rating for their National Center for Victims of Crime, Inc.-Report. They are a 501(c)3 nonprofit.

Sometimes it’s not just money scammers are after when they use an event like the Las Vegas mass shooting as a hook.

Cybercriminals will send out fake email messages soliciting donations. When you reply, those emails will infect your computer with virus or malware that steal your information.

Sometimes scammers will sell products claiming the money goes to victims. It doesn’t. It just goes right into their bank accounts.

Unfortunately, the scams surrounding the Las Vegas mass shooting are just beginning. In the next few days, you’re going to see a lot more requests for money.

Our advice, stick with charities you know and trust.

