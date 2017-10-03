CBS fires VP after social media comments about Las Vegas shooting

By Published: Updated:
Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock broke windows on the casino and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing dozens and injuring hundreds at a music festival at the grounds. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (AP) – CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn’t sympathetic because “country music fans often are Republican gun-toters.”

CLICK TO VIEW 15 LARGER PHOTOS FROM LAS VEGAS
The network said Monday that Hayley Geftman-Gold had violated the company’s standards by expressing deeply unacceptable views.

Geftman-Gold was a vice president and senior legal counsel at CBS in New York and had worked there for a year.

Geftman-Gold made the comments on Facebook in connection with a discussion on gun control.

She said she had no hope that Republicans would take action if they didn’t do anything when children were murdered, an apparent reference to the Sandy Hook massacre.

At least 58 people were killed in Las Vegas, the worst mass shooting in the nation’s history.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s