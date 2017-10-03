Children learn while having fun at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether it’s little kids having fun or big kids acting like little kids, everyone learns while playing at Marbles Kids Museum in downtown Raleigh.

The non-profit museum is not only the September 3 Degree Guarantee charity of the month, but it is also celebrating its 10th birthday.

In the last decade, the message has always been that play is how children learn and play is what strengthens our community.

“Everything is play-based and hands-on, minds-on, so everything in the museum you can touch, play with and explore,” says Celeste Kathleen, Marbles community engagement coordinator. “All of our staff is trained on how to interact with children and play with children so it’s a valuable learning experience.”

Parents love bringing their children to the two-story building as much as the kids love playing there. Danielle Jefferson bring her three year old all the way from Durham.

Amy Nehlsen has been visiting for eight years.

“I love that in the banking area they’re looking at the dimes and the nickels and the quarters and adding things up in their head and they don’t even know that they’re doing it,” says Nehlsen.

The learning and playing just don’t take place inside the museum. As a nonprofit, Marbles also does work in the community.

“We also have a variety of access programs and full circle programs and what those are, are efforts and outreach to serve every member of the community, not just those that can afford the admission cost,” Kathleen adds.

The admission fees don’t cover the $2.5 million it costs to operate the museum every year. While the museum receives grants, they get no state or federal funding.

Despite that, it’s one of the top 10 most visited tourist sites in North Carolina.

CBS North Carolina is thrilled to donate $2600 to Marbles Kids Museum for the month of September after getting 26 of 30 forecast days correct in the month.

That money will go on to Marbles Forward Fund, which will keep current exhibits in order throughout the year.

To learn more about Marbles Kids Museum, check out their website.