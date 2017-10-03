Council member wants teens to ride free on Raleigh buses



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh City Council wants to figure out how to let teenagers ride the bus for free. Right now children age 12 and under get a free ride with GoRaleigh, and ages 13 to 18 get a reduced fare.

Councilwoman Kay Crowder wants teens to ride free too. Council members heard a presentation on how to pay for it at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

“Kids could use it for after school help, they could use it for jobs, sports, anything that would give them more mobility. I think it’s imperative that we do that as a council,” said Crowder.

The Transit Planning Advisory Committee has created a Fare Work Group to discuss when and how to fund the initiative. They say it would cost $150,000 a year to let teens ride free. If approved by transportation boards, these new rates could start July of next year.