Deputies seek missing NC teen girl

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Deputies say 17-year-old Megan Grace Clarke was reported missing on Oct. 2.

She was last seen getting into a silver car around 10 p.m. Oct. 1.

Clarke has shoulder-length blonde hair and brown eyes.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds, deputies say.

Deputies say she may be with 22-year-old Jacob Waldo.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Clarke or Waldo, you are asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 286-2911.