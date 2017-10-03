Group holds prayer vigil in Apex for Las Vegas shooting victims

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – During a prayer vigil Tuesday evening in Apex for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, religious leaders said prayer needs to be accompanied by action.

“May my actions mirror my prayers today. And that, I would argue, is a healthy prayer life,” said Kyle Meier, pastor of the Peak Church in Apex. “We can’t save every person. But, what if we worked to reduce the chance that that happened here. That would be success for me. That would be success for all of us, I think.”

Meier said when he saw the initial headlines Monday about the shooting, his first reaction wasn’t sadness or shock.

“This is what terrified me the most, was after that happened, going for a brief moment, ‘Oh another one. Here we are again. Here we are again’,” he said.

He noted that just last year the country mourned what was the deadliest mass shooting in recent history when a gunman murdered 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

At Tuesday’s vigil, people lit a candle for each person who died. There were so many candles to hold that some people had two or three in their hands.

Hospital officials in Nevada said late Tuesday that the gunman killed 59 people. Meier also read the names of the victims who’d been identified so far.

“My heart just breaks for the families of the people left behind,” said David Meiburg, a member of the Peak Church.

Rev. James Taylor, the pastor at St. Mary AME Church in Apex, said, “I think we have to be more active and start putting laws in place to be able to work on these issues.”

Taylor said that should include stricter regulations around gun registration and more resources to help people living with mental illness.