Hope Mills ex-husband held without bond in murder of missing woman, police say



FATETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have not found her body, but they say they found the Hope Mills man who killed a woman who vanished in July.

Jimmy Lee Proffitt II, 28, is now charged with killing his ex-wife Heather Carter.

Proffitt charged is sitting in jail, locked up without bond after police say he kidnapped her, shot her to death, and hid her in a place where no one can find her —

even to this day.

It’s been three months, and police still don’t know where Carter’s body is.

“Our investigators continue to work this case actively and we do need to find her so we can bring closure to her family,” said Fayetteville Police Sergeant Shawn Strepay.

But they say they do know who killed her.

The district attorney just charged Proffitt with the murder — a charge that happened even without a body.

CBS North Carolina asked how difficult it will be to prove a case without a body.

“It’s been done before and the law does allow it,” said District Attorney Billy West. “It will be a challenge, but we feel like the evidence is there and we can work with law enforcement to prove our case.”

But neither the police nor West would talk specifically what evidence links him to the murder.

According to arrest warrants, Proffitt was in possession of a 9 mm pistol.

It is the same handgun that police say was used to shoot Carter to death after police say he kidnapped her.

“Early on we were looking for a vehicle, we had information that he placed her in a vehicle, that vehicle was recovered days after the shooting and that is part of the ongoing investigation,” said Strepay.

Proffitt is also facing attempted murder charges.

Police say he used the same gun to shoot Ashley Davila in a car. She survived the gunfire.

Proffitt is expected to be back in court on Oct. 20.

It’s unclear whether the case will make it to trial.