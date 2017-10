MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway arrived at RDU International Airport Tuesday morning ahead of their scheduled appearance at Camp Lejeune.

Both will be at the “Keeping a Career on the Move Military Spouse Symposium” at Cape Lejeuen which kicks off at 9 a.m.

Conway will participate in a panel the “National Focus on Military Spouse Careers” panel.

The syposium is part of a two-day Hiring Our Heroes and United Service Organization hosted military transition summit.