Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend now a ‘person of interest,’ officials say

LAS VEGAS (CBS News/AP/WNCN) — Authorities said Tuesday evening that the girlfriend of the Las Vegas massacre gunman is now a “person of interest.”

A U.S. official told the Associated Press that investigators are focusing more attention on what the girlfriend of Stephen Paddock may have known about the attack.

Paddock lived in Mesquite with his 62-year-old girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who was overseas when the shooting unfolded.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo announced during a news conference on Tuesday that authorities are in contact with Danley.

Federal investigators are expected to question Danley when she returns to the U.S. on Wednesday.

A U.S. official also said they are looking into the possibility that Paddock, 64, had reported at least a dozen gambling transactions of $10,000 or more in the past several weeks.

The official also said Tuesday that Paddock had transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack that killed 59 people at a country music concert.

The official said Investigators are still attempting to trace that money.

The official, who was briefed by law enforcement, wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

