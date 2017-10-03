Local group collecting supplies for Puerto Rico



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina for Puerto Rico has collected nearly 100,000 pounds of supplies for the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Freddie Medina is one of the group’s organizers. All of his family is in Puerto Rico and he was tired of waiting for the government to help, so he says he took matters into his own hands.

“There’s a level of frustration, a level of sadness among us, and we decided to find a way to challenge our energy and do something positive with our energy,” said Medina.

The group is still accepting donations at several sites across the Triangle. Their main collection site is at Precision Packaging Warehouse at 1210 Front Street in Raleigh. They will hold events there on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are also collecting supplies at the Cary Church of God at 107 Quade Drive in Cary and at UltraPure Systems at 900 N. Greenfield Pkwy, Site 980 in Garner. They are looking for first aid kits, batteries, baby food, formula, diapers, canned good and dry food, bottled water, general hygiene products, flashlights, battery powered fans, hand sanitizer, and feminine hygiene products.