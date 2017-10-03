Man dies in crash involving NC prisoner transport car in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a Moore County crash that involved a North Carolina prison transfer car on Tuesday morning, officials say.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on U.S. Highway 15/501 just south of Carthage and involved a Scion and a Chevrolet, which was transporting a prisoner from Morrison Correctional Institute, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the Scion, driven by Michael Sean Murphy, 51 of Pinehurst, ran off the road while heading north on the highway.

Murphy then over-corrected and lost control, crossing the center line, authorities said.

The Scion was t-boned by the Chevrolet, which was heading south, and flipped onto its side, troopers said. The Chevrolet sustained heavy front-end damaged and ended up in a ditch.

Murphy died at the scene.

Two correctional officers were with a prisoner in the Chevrolet.

The driver was airlifted to UNC Hospitals. The other officer and prisoner were taken to Moore Regional Hospital.

The highway was closed for about 90 minutes.

Carthage Fire and Rescue, Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Eastwood Fire and Rescue, Moore County EMS, Moore County Sheriff’s Department, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.