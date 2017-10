DUNLAP, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was arrested for burglary while dressed as a pirate, police said.

The Dunlap Police Department says Brian Zielinski was arrested over the weekend on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

When he was taken into custody, police say he was wearing a black pirate hat, a black vest, brown jacket and red gloves.

Zielinski also goes by the name “Captain Jack Sparrow,” authorities said.

He is set to appear in court next week.