Man exposed himself to students at exclusive prep school for girls , Tenn. officials say

Duncan in a photo from WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly exposing himself to two 12-year-old girls.

Metro police reported Edward Duncan exposed himself to the girls at Harpeth Hall School, a private college preparatory school for girls and young women.

The incident happened on Sept. 22, according to the Criminal Court Clerk of Davidson County.

Duncan was booked into the Metro jail around 9 p.m. Tuesday night and charged with indecent exposure at a school.

He was released on a $10,000 bond.

