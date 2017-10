FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.

A man was killed in the shooting that was reported just south of Fayetteville around 7:50 p.m., Cumberland County deputies said.

The deadly shooting happened in the 3400 block of Nash Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright wrote in a Tweet.

Deputies announced later Tuesday night that one suspect was in custody, but no other information was available.