Man might have info about teen’s shooting death in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Fayetteville are looking for a man they believe has information about a deadly shooting last month.

The shooting was reported Sept. 25 when authorities received several “shots fired” calls around 5:30 p.m. and responded to the 1200 block of Knotty Elm Loop.

Police found Jaquan McBryde, 19, dead at the scene and said Paul Coleman, 18, was transported to the Cape Fear Vally Medical Center in critical condition.

Cartier S. Simpson, of the 1400 block of Aultroy Drive, was charged three days later with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, Fayetteville police said.

Now, officers want to talk with Rashaun D. Adams, 25, about the deadly shooting, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

“Adams has not been charged with any crime and is only believed to have information pertinent to this on-going investigation,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).