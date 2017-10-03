Man stashed marijuana in bush outside Lee County courthouse, sheriff says

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Sanford man was arrested Monday after deputies caught him stashing his marijuana in a bush outside the Lee County Court House, Sheriff Tracy Carter said.

On Monday, Teon Shamal La’Shane Douglas, 21, of the 100 block of Fry Street in Sanford, was due in court for a felony probation violation, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

But narcotics agents from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office spotted him putting items into the bush, Carter wrote on his blog.

“Agents found that Douglas had stashed approximately 15 grams of Marijuana along with several other personal items,” Carter wrote.

Douglas was allowed to make his appearance on the probation issue, then charged with felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Carter said.

Douglas’ bond was set at $10,000 secured.