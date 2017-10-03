NC man held on $1 million bond after child sex charges filed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A New Hanover County man is in jail under a $1 million bond following his arrest on child sex crime charges.

According to online records, Sean Dell Johnson, 39, was taken into custody in the 100 block of Division Drive on Tuesday and charged with indecent liberties with a child and attempted first-degree sex offense.

Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said the investigation into Johnson began two months ago after the victim’s mother alerted detectives.

Brewer said the alleged abuse occurred over a two-year period and began when the victim was 14 years old.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Brewer said.

