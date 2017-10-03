NC woman faces DWI after hitting several police cars at road block, officers say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Matthews woman is facing charges after police say she slammed her vehicle into several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruisers Sunday.

According to police, the cruisers were part of a road block on Independence Boulevard Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The cruisers had their blue lights flashing at the time of the incident.

While that wreck was being investigated, police say a cargo van, which was allegedly driven by 50-year-old Julie Anne Bender, ran into the cruisers.

CMPD said Bender had just barely missed hitting several officers who dove out of the way when they saw her coming.

No one was seriously injured in the incident. The van and at least one cruiser was damaged.

Bender was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving. She is expected to appear in court Nov 15.

