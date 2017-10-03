Chatham County man tried to bond out inmate in exchange for murder of wife, deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County man has been indicted for trying to solicit someone to murder his wife back in August, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office began an investigation in August into actions by Mark Andrew Lavandowski, 51, who they now say conspired to post the bond of another inmate in exchange for the murder of his wife.

Authorities say Lavandowski attempted to hire a fellow inmate to commit the murder while he was serving time for the violation of domestic violence order.

A True Bill of Indictment was returned on Monday in the case. Lavandowski is charged with solicitation of first-degree murder and attempted obstruction of justice.

Lavandowski was given a $2.5 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Nov. 6, authorities said.