Police officer attacked while placing order at coffee shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is in custody after Virginia Beach police say an officer was attacked Tuesday morning at a coffee shop.

Police officials said in a tweet an officer was randomly attacked. A uniformed sergeant was in Bad Ass Coffee, off 18th Street, when the attack happened, according to spokesperson Tonya Pierce.

The sergeant was ordering coffee when he was aggressively approached by someone.

Pierce says the officer asked this person to step outside because they were being loud, and there were customers in the shop.

The person then began beating and assaulting the officer, who tried to defend himself, police said. One of the shop’s employees jumped in to help the officer, while another called 911.

Pierce says the person who attacked the sergeant ran from the shop, but was caught near Croc’s 19th Street Bistro. She added that he was initially not cooperating with police.

The suspect was later identified as Antoine Omar Wynn, 33 of Norfolk.

He is facing charges including felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, destruction of property, disorderly conduct and providing false identity to a law enforcement officer.

The sergeant was treated at the scene for minor injuries. According to Pierce, there were no prior interactions between the sergeant and Wynn.